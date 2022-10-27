Selena Gomez opens up about her bipolar diagnosis: “I was terrified”

Selena Gomez is preparing for the release of the long-awaited “My Mind & Me”, your new documentary. With that, the star has also shared how she has struggled with her mental health challenges. Therefore, she released a new teaser of the project, in which she opens up about how she learned to deal with her bipolar diagnosis.

The new audiovisual that talks about the vulnerabilities of Gomezin addition to their struggles with lupus, depression, and anxiety has a release scheduled for the day November 4that Apple TV+. Thinking about that, the star released a new preview from the documentary exclusively to vanity fair.

Selena has been quite honest in talking about her health struggles over the years, which go beyond bipolar, such as a diagnosis of lupus, a kidney transplant and chemotherapy. please note that she revealed her bipolar diagnosis in 2020 after entering a mental health center.

“When I left, I didn’t know how to deal with my diagnosis. What if it happens again? What if next time I can’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day. When I was a kid, I was terrified of thunderstorms. I grew up in Texas and I was so scared that lightning and thunder meant a tornado was coming, but my mom gave me these books for kids that explained storms and lightning and thunder and basically said, ‘The more you learn about it, the less you will be afraid of it.’ And that really helped.”, said gomez in the trailer posted on Tik Tok.

“My Mind & Me” been developed in secret for six yearswith direction of Alek Keshishianthe same as “In Bed With Madonna” (1991). In addition, the first full trailer has already been released as a tribute to the world mental health day, bringing moving images and speeches from Selena Gomez telling some stories of his life.