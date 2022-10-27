Situation catches Dorival Júnior on the counterfoot and Flamengo ace has condition delivered to the Nation

The player is one of the fans’ favorites, but it was expected that the condition would be resolved in advance

Flamengo has a not so pleasant news on the eve of the big decision of Conmebol Libertadores. Against Athletico Paranaense, Mais Querido seeks the third championship of the most important tournament in the Americas.

The Rubro-Negro delegation is already on Ecuadorian soil after an exciting AeroFLA. over there, coach Dorival Júnior was caught off guard with a situation that seemed to have been resolved for some timebut it ended up not being possible to fully solve it.

Dorival received the update that Giorgian de Arrascaeta will be below his ideal form for Saturday afternoon (29). The Uruguayan is one of the pillars of the Flamengo squad, he must play, but with sacrifice. the journalist Leonardo José, from the Column of Flareported the matter through its twitter .

“Arrascaeta will not be 100% physically in the Libertadores final. Flamengo’s coaching staff and medical department have been working for about two months to alleviate the damage from pubalgia that the midfielder suffers. Even so, Arrasca has been getting the job done”, highlighted the communicator.

Although the problem with shirt 14 is old, the expectation was that it could be solved before the final. However, it was not possible to fully recover the gringo. Even though, the athlete must go to the field.