Smiling, Luís Castro celebrates Botafogo’s victory at home and Patrick de Paula’s efficient entry: ‘It was time for things to go right’

The coach Luís Castro it was all smiles at the press conference after the victory of Botafogo over Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 this Wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The coach did not hide his happiness with the victory at home, which had not happened in two matches, since the triumph over Coritiba.

– It is much more pleasant to win in front of the crowd. Winning at Nilton Sanos at home, with the crowd, is fantastic. It’s a feeling of enormous happiness. Today is one of the very happy moments of my time at Botafogo, because winning away with our fans abroad too, but here they are more numerous. Today I felt that people were happy in the stadium – he said.

Luís Castro also did not hide another reason for his happiness: the successful entry of Patrick de Paula in place of Victor Sá in the second half. The midfielder played a decisive role, throwing the ball to Júnior Santos who generated the winning goal, scored by Tchê Tchê.

“If I hadn’t won, I knew what would have happened here in this room. You would be asking me why you took out Victor and put in Patrick. And now they’re saying, “I’m glad Patrick came in.” Patrick didn’t just balance the team, he freed Gabriel Pires and Tchê Tchê later on. That’s where my happiness comes from too, because this time things worked out. And sometimes they hit so damn badly… (laughs) It was time to hit it right – he confessed.