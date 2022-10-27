Space station detours to avoid collision with the rest of Russian satellite – 10/26/2022

The International Space Station (ISS) had to carry out a recent security maneuver that involved diverting its route to avoid the risk of being hit by debris from a Russian satellite.

The debris is the result of an anti-satellite missile test, which intentionally blew up the equipment in November last year into more than 1,500 pieces. He was out of operation.

According to NASA, the United States space agency, the ISS fired its thrusters for 5 minutes and 5 seconds, to avoid being hit by the debris, on October 16th.

“The maneuver had no impact on the station’s operations,” NASA said in a statement.

“Without the maneuver, it was predicted that the fragment could have passed about three miles [quase 5 km] of the station”, he added.

The controversial Russian test

The satellite exploded by Russia is Cosmos 1408, sent into space in 1982 and already deactivated for years by the country. The objective was to test an anti-satellite weapon.

After the action, the US government criticized Russia for conducting a “dangerous and irresponsible” missile test.

At the time, the Space Station crew had to take shelter in passenger capsules and close the hatches of the modules that make up the ISS. They received guidance from Earth to protect themselves from a cloud of objects caused by the shock of destruction.

The Russian government and Roscosmos (Russian Federal Space Agency) played down the problem and denied the real risk to the Space Station.

Space junk gravity

It is estimated that more than 130 million objects revolve around the Earth. Of this total, only 2,000 are active satellites. The rest is space junk. Most are 1 mm in diameter. The largest are over 10 cm.

For all this volume – which only tends to increase – the risk of collision with active satellites is not ruled out by experts, although, for now, the chance of happening is not so high.

In 2009, for example, the Cosmo 2251 satellite, which had been in Earth orbit since 1995, collided with the active satellite Iridium 33, which was part of a network of cellular satellites. The shock generated another thousand other fragments, which continue to spin through space.

A definitive solution for cleaning space does not yet exist. Specialists try to find ways to alleviate the problem.

*With information from Futurism websites and a special report by Mirthyani Bezerra, in collaboration for Tilt.