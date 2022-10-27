Speculated at Atltico, Paulinho confirms that leaving Bayer Leverkusen

photo: AFP Paulinho, 23, has been underutilized and leaves Bayer Leverkusen

The striker Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, name speculated behind the scenes as a future reinforcement of Atltico for 2023. This Wednesday (26/10), the matter about a possible transfer of the player, formed in Vasco, gained strength.

After Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw against Atltico de Madrid, in the Spanish capital, in the Champions League, the striker revealed that he would leave the German club at the beginning of 2023. He let slip that being able to return to Brazilian football, which reinforced the rumors that Atltico will be the center forward’s future.

“It’s a possibility (returning to Brazil). What I can say is that in January I’ll sign a pre-contract with another team and everyone will know, more or less, where I’m going”, he said in an interview. TNT Sports Brazil.

Against Atlético de Madrid, Paulinho was on the bench and entered the final 15 minutes of the match played at the Metropolitan Stadium. The striker was used in just seven games this season and ended up being selected from the start in one game, but left the field at half-time.

Paulinho, 23, was bought by Bayer Leverkusen from Vasco in 2018. The striker has a contract with the German club until June 2023. With that, he will be able to sign a pre-agreement for a transfer six months before the end of the contract.

in interview Band Mines, Atltico’s director of football, Rodrigo Caetano, praised Paulinho and said he would be an interesting name for any club. Paulinho… He even scored for Bayer Leverkusen. If a name? If a good name? Good name for any club. Young player, selection. Anyway, great name”, commented the leader.