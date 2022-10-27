SPFC ends preparation to face Atlético-GO without a defender

On the morning of this Wednesday (26), São Paulo ended the preparation for the game against Atlético-GO, at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Thursday (27), at Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

After the warm-up and a pass exchange activity, coach Rogério Ceni commanded a tactical activity with the team that should start the match.

Finally, there was work on defensive dead balls and finishing.

Continuing the process of recovery from tendonitis in the knee, Diego Costa did individual works. The defender and captain of the Tricolor, with that, should not enter the field in front of the Dragon.

Gabriel Neves again went to the field for transition exercises with physical preparation.

Miranda, Igor Vinícius, Nikão, Caio and Alisson remained in treatment at Reefis.

Arboleda, released to return to training with the rest of the squad, worked normally, but seeks to regain his best physical shape.

São Paulo will also not have midfielder Pablo Maia, suspended for the third yellow card, for this Thursday’s match.

With that, Tricolor should be selected with Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Igor Gomes (Luan), Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.