Steam releases tests of the updated version of Big Picture mode

The interface promises to make it even easier to navigate the platform using traditional gamepads

Valve announced this Thursday (27) that started testing the new version of the Big Picture interface, created to facilitate the use of Steam using conventional controls. According to the company, the changes were designed to optimize the process of using portable Steam Deckbut will also affect the desktop versions of the platform.

Among the changes made by the company is the creating a new home screen, where you can quickly resume recently played games and check out friends’ activities. In addition, she designed a new controls configuratora way to let users work with custom schemas more easily.

The new version of the Big Picture also promises to optimize the purchase of games and brings a new system menuwhich can be accessed by pressing the buttons Steam, Xbox, PS or home, depending on the type of control used. According to Valve, the public release of the new interface will allow it to get the necessary feedback to make any adjustments that prove necessary.

Tests are available to all Steam users

To participate in the testing process, you must open the Steam application settings and, in the “Account” tab, choose to participate in Beta versions of the platform. Once this is done, it is necessary edit Steam launch shortcut with launch parameter “-gamepadui” (without quotes) to check the new interface after opening the program.

Although Valve has been working on the new version of the Big Picture for a long time, the company expects it may still have some visual or performance issues. So far, the company has not disclosed how long the testing phase will last, nor when the final version of the interface should be released.

The mode focused on providing a user experience more focused on the use of controls made its debut in 2012, opening the doors for the company to launch the platforms that became known as Steam Machines. Valve’s intention is that the new version offers a most integrated experience among the features offered by the store on both desktop and portable Steam Deck.

Susteam Festival! Steam’s Halloween Sale Brings Several Scary Games

Games will be on offer until November 1st.



…..

Source: Valve