Striker criticized by fans is released at Grêmio

After mathematically confirming access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, with the 3-0 rout over Náutico, last Sunday (23), for the 36th round of Serie B, Tricolor tried to give some players a break.

In this sense, in a meeting that took place yesterday (24) between the technical committee and the management, the Rio Grande do Sul club defined that Diego Souza, Edilson, Thaciano and Pedro Geromel will not play Grêmio’s next match in Serie B. In addition to them, the disputed striker Guilherme, who was present in the access game, was also released from the game against Tombense, Friday (28)

The decision made on Tuesday (25) was motivated by the birthday of the athlete’s son, which will take place on the same day as the game. With that, young Emerson, from the transition team, was called to join the Grêmio delegation that will travel to Minas Gerais on Thursday (27).

It is worth mentioning that Emerson was related to several games of this Series B, including entering the final minutes in some opportunities.

Grêmio calendar still has two games until the end of Serie B

Currently in second place in the national tournament, Grêmio still have two games to go until the end of the season. On October 28, next Friday, Immortal will face Tombense, in the interior of Minas Gerais, while on November 6, on a Sunday, Renato Portaluppi’s team ends its participation in the competition against Brusque, in Porto Alegre.

Currently, the Rio Grande do Sul club’s planning indicates a stay in Rio de Janeiro, where three training sessions will be held at Clube de Aeronáutica before facing the Minas Gerais club this week. With that, this Tuesday, it is being defined which players will be exempted from the last two rounds of Serie B and which youngsters from the transition team will join the delegation.