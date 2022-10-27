Sugarloaf cable car celebrates 110 years with several attractions

One of the most emblematic postcards of Rio de Janeiro, the Sugar Loaf Cable Car, celebrates its 110th anniversary this Thursday, 27th. Several attractions are planned to celebrate the date.

The cable car is actually a cable car that connects Praia Vermelha to the emblematic Pão de Açúcar, with a stop at Morro da Urca, on a path of 1,278 meters and 396 meters above sea level, located in a preserved region of the Atlantic Forest.

Credit: DisclosureView of the Sugar Loaf cable car with Guanabara Bay in the background

The Sugar Loaf cable car is the oldest working cable car in the world. More than 400 climbers were needed in its construction, each one climbing with some pieces to the tops of the Urca and Pão de Açúcar hills so that they could be assembled.

A winch assisted in the ascent of the steel cables. Until today it is possible to see the pins that were placed by these climbers in the rock on the way up the Costão do Pão de Açúcar.

Workers do maintenance on the Sugar Loaf cable car in the 1940s André Koehne/Wikimidia Commons

At the inauguration of the cable car, on October 27, 1912, the cable car only traveled from Praia Vermelha to Morro da Urca. Three months later, on January 18, 1913, it was already possible to go to the top of Pão de Açúcar.

From Praia Vermelha to Morro da Urca it is 528 meters away, at 227 meters high. Another 750 meters separate Morro da Urca from Sugarloaf Mountain, which is 396 meters above sea level.

The cable car on the screens

The Sugar Loaf cable car has been the scene of several films. The most famous is certainly 1979’s “007 Against Death’s Rocket”, in which British secret agent James Bond, then played by actor Roger Moore, defeats his famous enemy Steel Teeth. In one of the sequences, Bond balances himself more than 500 meters high, on steel cables.

Credit: ReproductionScene from “007 Against the Rocket of Death” recorded on the Sugar Loaf cable car

Several illustrious figures have already visited the Rio de Janeiro postcard, among them the scientist Albert Einstein (1879-1955), the singer and composer Bob Marley (1945-1981), John Kennedy (1917-1963) in 1941, two decades before becoming president of the United States, singer Tina Turner, actor Robert de Niro, Prince Harry, actress Natalie Portman and Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Sugar Loaf cable car 110 years old

Parque Bondinho Pão de Açúcar has prepared a special program to celebrate its 110th anniversary. On October 27, the date of his birthday, attractions include: children’s recreation, atmosphere with DJ Tommax and distribution of cake for all visitors.

Credit: Disclosure / HurbThe famous Sugarloaf cable car

And on that day, admission is free for those who have a birthday with the attraction. On Friday, the 28th, it will be Maria Rita’s turn to perform a show celebrating the 110th anniversary of the Park, at Morro da Urca.

The event, open to the public, will also feature the presentation of Samba de Santa Clara, in addition to DJs Beto Chuquer, Nepal, Rafa M, Tommax and the SunriseSet by John Failly and Marie Bouret.

Sugarloaf cable car park

Time: every day, from 9 am to 8 pm, with visitors allowed to enter the Park until 6:30 pm (last boarding).

tickets: R＄1 (children from 3 to 12 years old; promotion valid until 10/31)

Cable car ticket: R＄ 150 (foreigners)

Cable Car Promo Ticket Brazil: R＄ 130 (for Brazilians)

Carioca Maravilha Ticket: R＄ 75.00 (for those born or residents of Rio and Grande Rio)

Information: www.bondinho.com.br