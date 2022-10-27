Sunak delays presentation of UK economic plan aimed at making ‘right decisions’

Proposal will be presented on November 17; Finance minister defends the importance of working in the medium term to stabilize the economy and restore the country’s confidence

JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Rishi Sunak will present economic plan on November 17



Rishi Sunaknew premier of UK, informed this Wednesday, 26th, that it will postpone until November the presentation of the budget plan that should reassure the markets, after the upheaval caused by the controversial economic measures of its predecessor. The proposal will be presented on November 17, two and a half weeks later than originally planned. The delay, Sunak’s first economic policy decision since taking over from Liz Truss on Tuesday it raised British borrowing costs in financial markets, but far less than what was seen in the sell-off caused by Truss’s tax cut plan in September. The announcement of the change was made by the Minister of Finance, Jeremy Hunt, in a televised statement, saying more time would be needed to ensure the new plan takes into account the latest economic forecasts. “It is important to arrive at the correct decisions and that there is time for these decisions to be confirmed with the Cabinet,” the statement read. “Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the UK is a sustainable country, and for that reason the medium-term fiscal plan is extremely important,” Hunt said. “I want to confirm that he will demonstrate that the debt will fall in the medium term.” The postponement of the budget plan will complicate the life of the British central bank next week, when it will publish projections for the economy without knowing the details of the government’s fiscal plans, in addition to making a decision on monetary policy. The Bank of England is expected to raise rates again on November 3, likely from 2.25% to 3.0%, but investors upped their bets by a 1 percentage point hike after the plan’s delay was announced. budget.

Sunak appeared on Wednesday for the first time in Parliament and participated in his first weekly question session of the prime minister. The new Conservative leader there experienced his baptism of fire in the face of a Labor opposition, favorite in the polls, which is calling for early parliamentary elections after the second nomination in two months of a head of government without elections. 62% of British voters, in a country of 67 million people, want parliamentary elections to be brought forward before the end of the year, rather than waiting until early 2025, according to an Ipsos poll. Billionaire Sunak “is not on the same side as workers”, launched Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer in the House of Commons, asking the new prime minister “why don’t you test and let workers have the say by calling general elections? ”. The Conservative leader shied away from the question, as well as one from the Scottish nationalists, of whether welfare will increase in his next budget at the same level as inflation, which is already above 10%. “I have always acted in order to protect the most vulnerable”, limited himself to replying the former Minister of Finance, who distributed generous aid during the pandemic, triggering a public debt that now needs to be repaid. He insisted on the need to control inflation, “the enemy that makes everyone poorer”, and assured that he will make the “necessary difficult decisions fairly and compassionately”.

*With information from AFP