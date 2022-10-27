Supercomputer predicts World Cup final between Portugal and Argentina; see who won

Research was based on matches from the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups and projected a decision between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Reproduction / Instagram @ronaldo and @leomessi

In bookmakers, neither of the two selections appear among the favorites for the title



THE 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20, with the match between Qatar and Ecuador, valid for Group A of the tournament. In all, 32 teams will compete for the title of world champion. However, even before the ball rolls, a supercomputer has already predicted the two teams that will play in the final and who will win the title. According to the machine, Argentina in Lionel Messi and Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo will decide the title, with the brothers winning on penalties and becoming three-time world champions. The research was done by BCA Research and published in the report “The Most Important Of All Unimportant Forecasts 2nd Edition: 2022 FIFA World Cup“. To arrive at the results, the BCA based itself on statistics of players from the game FIFA Soccer, in a sample of 192 games from the group stage and 64 knockout matches played in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Argentina as champion, the supercomputer says that the victory of the hermanos has only a 7% chance of happening. In bookmakers, it appears behind Brazil and France in the list of favorites for the title.