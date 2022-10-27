TCE-RJ suspends Maracanã bidding due to irregularities in the public notice

The TCE-RJ, through its counselor Márcio Pacheco, suspended, this Tuesday (25), the bidding process for Maracanã. The information is from columnist Berenice Seara, from “Jornal Extra”.

The counselor’s office found more than 200 inadequacies in the public notice, including the imbalance between technical and economic criteria. In addition, the government did not hold a public hearing in the Legislative Assembly, as required by law. The state has up to 15 days to adjust the edict.

The measure is a bucket of cold water for the State Government, which was celebrating the bidding and had scheduled a ceremony for Thursday at the Guanabara Palace, when it would receive, in a festive mood, the envelopes with the proposals.

In addition to Flamengo and Fluminense, which currently form the consortium that manages the stadium, Vasco da Gama would compete in partnership with W.Torre. Wings of the government also expected the presence of a company from Brasília. The outcome of the dispute should be announced by the end of the year. Mário Bittencourt commented on Cruzmaltino’s presence in the dispute.

– We will participate as we had already determined between the two clubs (Flamengo and Fluminense). It would be a society, and we have no worries,” he said.