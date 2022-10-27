Teenager goes blind after tube of hair dye explodes – Lifestyle

A teenage girl was left blind in one eye after a tube of hair dye exploded in her face and burned the surface of her eyeball.

Olivia Stegin, 13, was dyeing her hair dark brown with a friend in June. The two used a homemade product, which comes in a tube. Thus, it is necessary to puncture the package and squeeze it so that the ink is expelled.

However, the hole was not drilled correctly, and when Olivia tried to squeeze the tube, the pressure caused an explosion — and a jet of ink covered the girl’s entire left eye.

Pamela Stegin-Sheppard, Olivia’s mother, was downstairs in the United States when she heard her daughter’s screams and went upstairs to see what had happened.

“I ran over there and I panicked because her whole eye was covered,” she says in an interview with the newspaper. British The Sun.

“I put Olivia in the shower to try to rinse her face, but she was in so much pain she didn’t want us to touch her,” he adds.

Pamela then rushed Olivia to the hospital. There, doctors found that the teenager had suffered a third-degree chemical burn to her eyeball.

“The product was penetrating her eye for about 20 minutes before cleaning it completely”, says Pamela.

Since then, Olivia has gone through several medical consultations and even regained part of her vision after having an amniotic membrane transplant in the cornea, but the reversal of blindness was temporary.





Now, experts say the only way out is to have a corneal transplant. Even so, there is a risk that the adolescent’s body will reject the new tissue.

“If you’re 2 or 3 centimeters from her face and you wave your hand, she can see something moving, but she can’t identify that it’s a hand,” describes Pamela.

“When my daughter tries to look straight ahead, her eye ends up deviating a little to the side, because she has no control over it. This makes her look cross-eyed, and she suffers a lot from this situation”, she laments.