The 14 Best Sleep Paralysis Horror Movies Ranked By IMDb Rating

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s always a good time to look for scary horror movies. Nothing is scarier to most people than sleep paralysis movies, and there are some good options for terrifying audiences. 2022 saw another release in the genre with the film Conjuring the Beyond, which arrived in September 2022. The film is about a sleep study that goes awry and ends up with traumatic results. While the movie didn’t receive the best reviews, there are others from the past that should give anyone a night terror if sleep paralysis is something that scares them.

Sleep paralysis, closely related to “night terrors,” is a frightening and surprisingly common condition. People who suffer from these conditions find themselves in a state between sleep and waking life. As a result, your brain works, but your body refuses to move. To make matters worse, most sleep paralysis sufferers report feeling a threatening presence in the bedroom. In some cases, they may even see a dark figure or feel someone crawling on top of them.

The inability to move only lasts a few minutes, but it’s still terrifying. Needless to say, this condition makes for great horror movie material. In fact, dozens of horror movies and TV shows use characters who suffer from sleep paralysis, and most of them will make viewers want to sleep with the lights on.

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s always a good time to look for scary horror movies. Nothing is scarier to most people than sleep paralysis movies, and there are some good options for terrifying audiences. 2022 saw another release in the genre with the film Conjuring the Beyond, which arrived in September 2022. The film is about a sleep study that goes awry and ends up with traumatic results. While the movie didn’t receive the best reviews, there are others from the past that should give anyone a night terror if sleep paralysis is something that scares them.

14/14 The Curse of Mia Moss (2018) – 3.7

Stream now on Prime Video

The Curse of Mia Moss is about a young woman haunted by strange nightmares. She goes to her mother to find out more about these nightmares, only to find that her mother suffered from similar nightmares as a result of her sleep paralysis. Both worry that Mia’s visions could be deadly.

Soon, Mia’s nightmares begin to mix with her waking life. Even when she is awake, she is followed and tormented by a horrible old woman. As the visions worsen, Mia begins to lose her grip on reality.

13/14 Desecration (1999) – 4.0

Stream now on Voodoo

Desecration tells the story of a teenager who mourns the death of his mother. The teenager is deeply distraught over the event, but things don’t get better from there. When he accidentally kills a nun at his Catholic school, it sets off a supernatural chain of events.

The boy is then plagued by nightmarish visions of nuns and demons. Soon, he finds himself thrust into a hellish world of the unknown. Struggling to survive, he must face his own demons as he tries to destroy this supernatural evil.

12/14 Into the Darkness (2019) – 4.1

Stream now on Vudu and Darkmatter TV

Inside enter the darkness, a 13-year-old girl named Sprout lives in a remote sanctuary with her father and younger brother. The family practices a strange folk religion and moved into the sanctuary to “worship in silence.” However, Sprout is haunted by visions of a strange and terrifying monster.

Soon, Sprout is convinced that the monster is living in the nearby forest. Determined to learn more, she explores the forest. In his effort to find and defeat the monster, Sprout uncovers dark and troubling secrets about his family.

11/14 Sleep Paralysis (2004) – 4.5

Not available for streaming right now

In this 2004 Australian chiller, a children’s book writer decides to move to a rural estate on the edge of a lake. At first, she and her husband are happy in their new home. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse.

When our heroine starts to suffer from sleep paralysis, she contacts medical professionals and even a priest for help. Despite their best efforts, nothing seems to work. She soon finds herself struggling to survive against the terrifying entity that haunts her at night.

10/14 Dead Awake (2016) – 4.6

Stream now on Peacock+

dead awake tells the story of Kate, a social worker who investigates a series of strange deaths following the sudden death of her sister, Beth. All victims suffered from the same condition: sleep paralysis. A doctor warns Kate that an evil entity has haunted these people, but she dismisses this as mere superstition.

Eventually, Kate comes to believe in the monster and tries to summon it. However, she is nearly killed in the process. As her investigation brings her closer to the monster, Kate realizes he is far more powerful than she ever imagined.

09/14 Marianne (2011) – 4.7

Stream now on Voodoo & Tubi

This Swedish horror film focuses on Krister, a man who is dealing with the recent death of his wife. His death left Krister with a newborn baby and a resentful teenage daughter. To make matters worse, their nights are plagued by strange and terrifying nightmares.

Eventually, Krister comes to believe that her nights are haunted by a mare, an evil entity from Slavic folklore. According to legends, the mare rode on people’s chests while they slept, bringing terrible nightmares. Most experts agree that this myth was used to explain the first cases of sleep paralysis.

08/14 Sleep (2017) – 4.7

Stream now on Prime Video

Inside To sleep, a sleep doctor, Alice, helps people overcome their nightmares and sleep problems every day. However, when a family seeks her out to treat their son, Daniel, she is forced to abandon her traditional methods of care. Daniel’s parents reveal that the boy suffers from night terrors and that an evil entity has begun to haunt the rest of the family as well.

Alice brings the family to watch them as they sleep. Unfortunately, her observations only raise more questions. Over time, the entity grows in strength, forcing Alice to face her own inner demons as she struggles to keep her family alive.

07/14 Mara (2018) – 5.1

Stream now on Roku & Tubi

Mara is a 2018 supernatural horror film about the investigation of a bizarre death. Kate, a criminal psychologist, investigates the death of a man who was apparently strangled in his sleep. When the man’s wife insists he was killed by a sleep demon, Kate works to have the woman committed to a mental institution.

However, when Kate begins to suffer from sleep paralysis, she realizes that it’s not an open and closed case. As the body count rises, Kate is forced to face the possibility that the sleep demon really exists. She eventually meets a doctor who teaches her about the centuries-old sleep demon known as “Mara”.

06/14 Shadow People (2013) – 5.3

Stream now on Roku

A series of YouTube videos recounting strange and bizarre apparitions convince a radio host, Charlie, that “shadow people” are haunted victims in their sleep. He finds the reports so compelling that he decides to investigate the matter on his own. Soon, he realizes that these “shadow people” may be responsible for several deaths in his city.

Meanwhile, a CDC investigator, Sophie, is desperate to find a more rational explanation. However, she agrees to team up with Charlie to find some answers. Soon, they both discover that shadow people are very real and very dangerous.

05/14 The Nightmare (2015) – 5.7

Stream now on AMC+ and Shudder

The nightmare is the only documentary on this list, but horror movies based on true stories are often the most terrifying. In the film, viewers get a glimpse of real accounts of sleep paralysis. While each case is unique, they all experience a variation of the same thing.

Every night, victims wake up to find that they cannot move. They feel a presence and often see a dark figure standing in the room with them. Sometimes the victim even feels a heaviness in the chest, making it difficult to breathe.

04/14 The House of Night (2020) – 6.5

Stream now on HBO Max

the nightclub arrived in 2020 and starred Rebecca Hall as a woman who begins to grieve after her husband’s death. Eventually, she starts to lose her grip on reality. She can’t tell the difference between her dreams and real life, and it makes her wonder if there are paranormal spirits in the movie.

The biggest question is if there are ghosts haunting her or if she has sleep paralysis where her mind is awake but her body is asleep. The film works because Hall’s Beth is an intelligent woman and begins to investigate the symptoms and come up with her own answers.

03/14 The Babadook (2014) – 6.8

Stream now on AMC+ and Shudder

The Babadook was a big hit when it was released in 2014, an indie horror film that gained a huge fan base. The film features a single mother struggling to raise her child. When a mysterious monster from a storybook begins to haunt them, she realizes she has to fight or lose everything.

The movie had a lot going on under the hood as the entire monster was a metaphor and the realization of what it represented was more horrific than any bogeyman. One of the symptoms of sleep paralysis are shadowy figures that people see while they are in this state. While this isn’t necessarily a sleep paralysis movie, Babadook is a good parallel to the distress.

02/14 Insidious (2010) – 6.8

Stream now on Peacock+

Inside Insidious, a family discovers that their house is haunted. When an exorcism doesn’t work, they decide to get up and walk away, something people in the movies should do more often. However, it’s at this moment that they realize their house wasn’t haunted – their son was.

Their son falls into a coma and they must find a way to save him. His own father goes under hypnosis and enters a dream world to save his son. Dad has a form of sleep paralysis right now. He knows he’s sleeping in the chair, but when he sees the demons that scared him as a child, he has nothing to do but run.

1/14 A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – 7.4

Stream now on HBO Max.

the origins of A Nightmare on Elm Street came from two things. In the DVD commentary track, Wes Craven explains that he had memories of a strange man outside his window as a child. He then grew up and read a newspaper article about children who fell asleep and never woke up. He combined the two and Freddy Krueger was born.

Throughout the series, the children Freddy hunted knew they were sleeping. They knew that Freddy was a demon that killed them in their dreams, but nothing they could do would allow them to wake up and escape the harsh reality that he could kill them in their dreams. It wasn’t until the kids learned they could fight in their sleep that they finally found a way to beat him.