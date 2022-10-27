The Gazette | Porn actress records video at Guarani stadium; club investigates

Manu Fox published an adult video on his channel, recorded in the bleachers of the Princess Golden Earring, in Campinas, São Paulo





Porn actress published the video, recorded in the stands of the stadium, on adult websites. (Reproduction)



1 min reading min reading

Porn actress Manu Fox published an adult video on her channel in the stands of the Earring of Gold of the Princess stadium, by Guarani, in Campinas, São Paulo. The title of the footage was “In the mood for the 2022 World Cup”, and it showed the club crest. The case reverberated on social media this morning (26).

Manu deleted the video from the channel and left social media. The club was contacted by the UOL Notícias portal, and stated that it is investigating the case internally. Internal security cameras are being used to understand how the actress entered the stadium. “Guarani Futebol Clube informs that upon becoming aware of the video, it opened an investigation to identify those responsible and that all legal and appropriate measures will be taken. It also informs that investigation into the case will continue internally.”

The international press also covered the news. The newspaper ‘Record’, from Portugal, referred to Guarani as a “modest Brazilian club”. Chilean Radio “ADN” called the case a scandal.

It is customary for the São Paulo club to allow fans to visit the stadium, provided they are duly accredited and accompanied by club officials.

This video may interest you