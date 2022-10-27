The luxury and symbols of the possible Palmeiras party postponed to Wednesday

Choosing the date to be champion is a luxury that few teams can have. A good part of Palmeiras celebrated the fact that the Brasileirão title was not decreed yesterday (26) and the possible party postponed to Wednesday (2) is loaded with symbolism. Let it be clear that being a sofa champion is not sad. It’s sad not to be champion. But lifting the cup in front of their fans is much cooler.

To confirm their 11th title in the history of the Brazilian, Palmeiras need to win Fortaleza or see Internacional not triumph against América-MG away from home. Both games are scheduled for 4pm on Wednesday. This would be the eighth title won at Allianz Parque, inaugurated in 2014. The stadium is one of the great symbols of this team’s reconstruction.

The renovated Palestra Itália became a reference in the country among the new arenas, not only for its modernity, but also for the way in which the contract was tied. The club makes a high profit from ticket sales and does not have to worry about paying rent, as in the case of Flamengo, which also earns a lot from the box office, or millionaire installments that harm financial planning, as in the example of Corinthians.

The counterpart is losing their home at times or even having their capacity reduced, a fact that will also happen against Fortaleza and has already been seen in the final of Paulista against São Paulo, the seventh title in the history of the arena. Even in this the game is symbolic. It’s not perfect, of course the fans wanted to have all the seats available, but, within the scenario we have here, this is the best way to have a stadium of its own compared to rivals.

There are serious gaps that need to be adjusted in ticket sales, including in the price and in the relationship with your supporter partner. The club could do much better in the fight against foreign exchange, going beyond official notes and installing, for example, biometrics or facial recognition. But it must be recognized that this is a problem that has affected practically all fans in the country for many decades.

Another symbol that will mark this achievement is the date. November 2, 2020 was the day Abel Ferreira arrived in Brazil to start his work at Palmeiras. Two years later, on the exact same day, he can win another title that places him even more as the most important coach in the history of Palmeiras. In addition to this practically guaranteed Brazilian, he has already won the Paulista, the Copa do Brasil, the Recopa Sul-Americana and two Libertadores. His longevity in command is one of Palmeiras’ merits, a fact that is still very rare to be seen in Brazil.

Finally, the team managed in the last round to register Endrick as the youngest scorer in the history of the Brasileirão and the youngest in its own history. Record beaten 106 years after the previous one. With his rise in recent matches, his debut as a starter is getting closer and closer. If it happens against Fortaleza, it would be another brand of this Palmeiras that never tires of impressing.

Endrick celebrates a goal as a Palmeiras professional Image: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

After years of seeing its youth ranks practically reveal nothing, the club now celebrates the emergence of what is born as the greatest Academy Crew in history, with a long line of youngsters who can still show talent in the near future. Fruit of an investment started in 2013 with Paulo Nobre and maintained until today.

Palmeiras will end the year with three titles won, with an extremely profitable and modern stadium, with finances up to date and with a base category that reveals more and better. There is still room for improvement in attracting new investments, in the relationship with fans, in marketing and in the exploitation of its brand and in problems of internal conflicts of the current management. But still, between merits and problems, the team is applying to enter 2023 again as a favorite in every championship they enter.

Also follow Danilo Lavieri’s opinions on twitteron Instagram and on TikTok