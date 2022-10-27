The Princess Diaries 3? Anne Hathaway talks about making a third film

Directed by Garry Marshall, The Princess Diaries’ first two films starred Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

One of the classic romantic comedies of the 2000s, Princess’ diary was starring Anne Hathaway and had only two films, but the actress revealed how she wants to work on a third chapter, to close a trilogy.

The production is based on the book series written by Meg Cabot, which bears the same name. The plot follows the first film Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldia shy teenager who discovers that she is the sole heir of a kingdom.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the artist confirmed continued interest in returning to the franchise. “I would more than entertain you, I’m rooting for it. If there’s any way to involve Julie AndrewsI think we’ll make it work,” he said. “We’d go over to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

It is worth remembering how Julie Andrewsinterpreter of the queen Clarisse Renaldirevealed how he does not intend to participate in the franchise after the death of Garry Marshalldirector of the first film and the sequel OPrincess Diaries 2: Royal Wedding (2004). He died at the age of 81, on July 19, 2016, after complications from pneumonia.

We all really wanted this to happen. It’s just that we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect because we love it as much as you do. It is as important to us as it is to you.

Princess’ diary was released over 20 years ago and remains a romantic comedy classic, with a brilliant cast and a timeless story. The saga follows the life of Mia Thermópolisa young woman who ends up discovering that her grandmother is Queen of a country called Genovia, and now needs to train to assume the throne.