The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Won’t Arrive in September 2022

It’s official. The Umbrella Academy season 4 is happening. When can we expect the new season to hit Netflix? It won’t be next month.

with reports that The Umbrella Academy season 4 would be the likely ending if the show were renewed, it wasn’t surprising when TV line reported that Netflix has renewed the series for a fourth and final season. This is not a Netflix decision, however. The show is ending on its own terms, and that means we can wrap it up very soon.

Of course, this is bittersweet. Who wants one of their favorite shows to come to an end? It’s probably a good thing the series isn’t on the list of shows coming to Netflix in September 2022. Not that we expected that to be the case, but that hasn’t stopped us from looking.

When Umbrella Academy Season 4 coming to Netflix?

So how long are we waiting for the new show to arrive? It will take a while. We are not expecting that in 2022. However, it is difficult to define when it might arrive.

There were 17 months between the first two seasons. It took almost two years between season two and three, although the pandemic caused a problem there. So we could say that 17 months is the likely payback time as long as there are no delays. The earliest we’re likely to see the season is November 2023, and that’s if work could begin before an official renewal.

The longest we’ll likely need to wait is May 2024. We hope we don’t, but we know the story’s conclusion will be worth it. Also, being a conclusion, the long wait isn’t worrying for the future of the series.

The Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix.