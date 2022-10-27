TikTok is taking Facebook’s place as a source of information – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

An institution survey Pew Researchwhich defines itself as a “fact tank”, showed that it is growing the number of TikTok users who use the social network as a source of information. On the other hand, Facebook is losing this audience — which reflects the result of the “battle” between platforms.

In recent years, public trust in Facebook has been shaken after cases such as Cambridge Analytica and the allegations by Frances Haugen. However, switching from Meta’s social network to TikTok as a source of information does not mean a search for more reliable news. The survey also takes into account who only read the headlines shown in the feed.

If the trend is on TikTok it’s true

The result released by Pew Research shows that a third (33%) of adults present on TikTok are informed through the platform’s content. The number represents an 11% increase from 2020. The survey surveyed a total of 12,147 Americans aged 18 to 65 and older.

The audience that most uses the Chinese social network as a source of news is in the age group of 18 to 29 years – to the surprise of almost no one, since this is the main profile of the platform’s users. 26% of this audience is getting information through videos, most of the time, shallow and sensationalist. But make no mistake: the number of people using TikTok to inform themselves is growing across all age groups.

On Facebook, according to the study, 44% of the public is informed by the social network – the number reached 54% two years ago. The positive side for Meta is that this item has grown on Instagram: it went from 27% to 29% — just 4% behind its great rival TikTok.

Twitter leads, but loses space

It’s not just Facebook that is losing ground as a “source of information” for its users. Twitter, which still leads this statistic, has gone from 59% to 53% in the last two years. Along with TikTok, the bird’s social network is considered one of the most spread fake news.

Reddit, the third largest source of information for its users, should be overtaken by TikTok in the coming years. The platform serves as a news source for 37% of its audience.

The fall of Facebook — and Twitter and Reddit — and the rise of TikTok is not an outlier. The result reflects the success of the social network “das dancinhas” (and I’ve been sworn to have educational content if I look hard enough) with younger audiences — who are even deeper into the habit of reading titles only.

