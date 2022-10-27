Time to say goodbye! Chrome will end support for some Windows

From the beginning of 2023, the Google Chrome announced that it will end support for Windows 7. According to the largest search engine on the internet, Microsoft’s system is vulnerable, and it no longer makes sense to keep sending new updates.

Currently, Windows 7 still operates on about 10% of all devices with the system installed. Despite this, with the decision not to continue updating the software for this audience, many people can be impacted by the lack of support. Google in the cut versions.

“Google further notes in its support advisory that the date is symbolic, as it corresponds to the end of Microsoft’s support for Windows 7 ESU and extended support for Windows. Windows 8.1which is due to end on January 10, 2023″ the company said in a statement.

Operating system change

Following the announcement, both Microsoft and Google recommend that Chrome users migrate to newer operating systems such as Windows 10 or 11. The tip is to make the switch before the end of support for older versions.

“This will be the only way to continue getting new security features in the browser, as well as having access to all bug fixes,” the search giant said.

In addition to Windows 7, Chrome is also expected to end its support for Windows 8.1 starting next year. In this way, users of these versions are left to update their devices to the latest systems if they do not want to suffer the impacts of the changes.

Photo: Evan Lorne/Shutterstock