Tips to earn MORE money as an app driver

Passenger transport services by applications have become well known in recent years and, thus, there are several applications that allow the registration of drivers. They work with digital private transport services. In this way, registered drivers receive requests through their smartphone and must follow the GPS to reach their passenger. With this, it is possible to guarantee a good income after going through the analysis of the application and being registered as a driver.

So, check out below how to earn more money through private transport apps.

Private transport in Brazil

Making money through transport apps can be very easy, just register on one of the available platforms and wait for the analysis that, if approved, allows you to start driving around the city. However, you need to pay attention to the rides accepted for your money to pay off. With this, the service can become profitable.

According to a study carried out by the Institute of Applied Economic Research, in Brazil alone there are already more than 1.4 million drivers who work in passenger transport by application, which represents 31% of the rate of workers who perform their functions in the area. of traffic. Thus, transport applications have been growing at a high rate in recent years and more and more drivers have joined the platform.

How to profit from being a driver for private transport apps

It is necessary to be aware of the payment methods of the application before choosing the platform that will work. This so that you can analyze which one is the most advantageous for you. In apps like Uber and 99, for example, earnings depend on the time and distance traveled during the trip. So, by understanding how payment works, you can better organize your day.

In addition, it is possible to access what has been earned so far, check information on specific trips and compare earnings for each week. In addition, it is important to know that the applications can extend the earnings in a few weeks or months, it depends on the duration and mileage of the trips. According to 99, payments are made through calculations that regardless of how much the customer pays, thus, the driver can have a more profitable value. This is because the price charged to passengers may have promotions or discounts, however, this does not affect the final payment of drivers.

Still, research shows that in apps like Uber, taking into account a busy city like São Paulo, earnings can reach up to R$ 1,700 per week, if the driver works 50 hours a week. Some drivers also believe that some schedules can be more profitable than others, however, there is no way to confirm the veracity. However, you can observe which times in your city the applications are most requested. Other drivers also reveal that weekends make for good trips, as people choose to go on trips with family and friends.

