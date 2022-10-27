Tombense x Gremio; where to watch live this Friday’s game (28) for the Brazilian Series B

Tombense x Grêmio will face each other this Friday (28), at 7 pm, at the Soares Azevedo stadium, in Muriaé-MG. The match is for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, which is also the penultimate.

Where to watch Tombense vs Gremio live

Tombense x Grêmio duel this Friday (28) with live broadcast at 19:00 by the paid channels SporTV and Premiere FC.

How Tombense vs Gremio arrive

Now, Tombense, under the command of coach Bruno Pivetti, is still at risk of relegation and, if they don’t win Grêmio, they may struggle in the last rounds. In this way, he promises to go after the gaucho team to crown the good campaign in his debut year.

After all, Tombense disputes the Série B of the Brazilian Championship for the first time in its history and came to hover around the G-4. However, it plummeted a lot in the table and now starts the round with 44 points.

At the moment, Tombense is in 14th place, just three above Novorizontino, the first team inside the relegation zone. In practice, there is still a spot for next year’s Series C, as Náutico, Brusque and Operário de Ponta Grossa are already relegated.

WORK IN DAY 💪🏾⚽️ Today’s afternoon at RJ was for training, the last one before the trip to the duel with Tombense, which takes place this Friday. Check out how the activities went: https://t.co/B8pf9INnQo 📸: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA pic.twitter.com/GsZ2SAzUIN — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) October 26, 2022

In turn, Grêmio, under the command of coach Renato Gaúcho, enters the field much relieved. After all, in the last round he won early access and now he only plays in the final two rounds.

However, the gaucho team still wants to beat Tombense to seek the runner-up. At the moment, it has 61 points, two more than Vasco, third place.

Possible lineups

For the next game, Tombense will take the field with Felipe Garcia; David, Ednei, Marcondes and Manoel; Zé Ricardo, Guilherme Rend, Renatinho, João Lucas and Kleiton; Everton.

In turn, Grêmio starts the match with Brenno; Léo Gomes, Bruno Alves, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Leiva; Campaz, Elkeson and Janderson.

