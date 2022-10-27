Tottenham and Sporting draw in the Champions with controversy in the last bid

Tottenham drew today (26) with Sporting 1-1 in the Champions League. The Lions took the lead in the first half with a goal from Edwards, while the Spurs put pressure on in the second half and managed to equalize with Bentancur.

In the last play of the game, Kane scored the goal that would give the victory to the Spurs, but the bid was disallowed for offside. The VAR analysis took a long time and left the English in trouble, as the striker looked on the same line when he received a pass from Emerson Royal.

With the tie, Group D of the Champions League is tied for the last round. Tottenham have eight points, followed by Sporting (seven points) and Eintracht Frankfurt (also seven points). Olympique Marseille is bottom, with six, and still has a chance to advance to the playoffs.

Exciting and controversial ending

In the 43rd minute of the second half, Tottenham almost turned the game around with Dier receiving a free cross at the entrance of the small area, but the header went off the back line. Sporting responded with Fatawu receiving a throw in the attack and hitting from outside the area for Lloris to defend well.

The most emotional moment was reserved for the last minute. Harry Kane received a header from Emerson Royal and submitted it to turn the game around. However, VAR analyzed the play for a few minutes and decided to disallow the striker’s goal for offside.

How was the game

In the first stage, Sporting had the best chances of the game. In the 19th minute, Paulinho received a cross from Porro, but the shot went over the goal. At 21, Edwards started from the middle and finished low from outside the area to open the scoring for the Portuguese team.

In the second half, Tottenham came back better in the game. At six minutes, Dier took advantage of a ball after a corner kick and finished with a volley for a beautiful save by Adán. At 10, Son was triggered by the left side and hit left-handed for another intervention by the Sporting goalkeeper.

In the 23rd minute, Doherty received a throw on the right of the penalty area and hit left-handed for another great save by Adán, which prevented the tie. Sporting responded with Nazinho coming face to face with Lloris, but the goalkeeper made a beautiful intervention.

Then the Lions had two other great chances. In the 31st minute, Porro was triggered by the right side, infiltrated the area and hit a cross to defend Lloris. On the rebound, Nazinho sent through the back line. In the 34th minute, Tottenham reached the tie with Bentancur taking advantage of a corner and heading to equalize the score.