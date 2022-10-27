“Triplicate”; Portal leaks backstage and ‘deliveries’ Corinthians’ millionaire proposal to Vojvoda; argentine positioned himself

Everything indicates that coach Vítor Pereira should not stay in the Corinthians for the 2023 season. Information indicates that the coach opted for other airs and, in Parque São Jorge, the main target became the current coach of Fortaleza, Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

This Wednesday (26), details of Timão’s move by the Argentine coach came to light. According to an investigation by the Diário do Nordeste portal, Corinthians sought out Vojvoda and put the cards on the table proposing that the coach’s salary be tripled so that he can sign a pre-contract with the Almighty.

According to investigations by Bolavip Brasil, Vojvoda’s salary at Fortaleza, along with his commission, is around R$400,000, that is, if he closes with Coringão, the Argentine would receive R$1.2 million. .

However, according to information from Diário do Nordeste, Vojvoda denied the proposal in the same conversation with Alvinegros representatives. Such a poll took place in the last week, however, the coach is committed to the final stretch of the season, as well as working for the reformulation of the Ceará team. It is worth remembering that, recently, Vojvoda turned down a millionaire offer from the Arab world.