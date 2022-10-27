Uber tests video recording of rides from drivers’ cell phones

Uber announced this Thursday (27) a new feature for the safety of drivers: the option to automatically record rides directly from the front camera of the cell phone.

Named “Record my Ride” (“Record my Ride”, without official translation in Brazil), the feature is being tested in three cities in the United States (Cincinatti, Louisville and New York), and in two in Brazil – Santos (SP) and João Pessoa (PB).

Announced during the company’s official safety event, “Only on Uber”, the racing app’s justification is to increase the safety of drivers without forcing them to buy a vehicle camera, a cost that, according to them, many of them cannot and will not want to take over.

The video recording tool has been in testing since 2019, with the launch of U-Audio, the audio recording feature during races. The company considered releasing Record my Ride as a separate app and eventually integrated the feature into the app itself. Drivers will not need to pay any additional fees for the tool.

Uber has not announced how long the feature will remain in the testing phase, nor a timeframe for expanding Record my Ride to other cities.

how will it work

The recording tool will run directly within the Uber app, and will be able to operate both by detecting vehicular cameras already installed in the car and the cell phone’s front camera. To activate it, the driver must go directly to the settings and choose the function.

As with the audio recording function, the passenger will be notified that the driver will be recording the race footage before the vehicle arrives at the location.

Once activated, the images are not displayed in the race interface, being recorded in the background, and will be stored on the driver’s smartphone. However, only Uber’s security team will be able to access the recordings.

“As with the audio recording feature, the video and audio recording will also remain encrypted on the cell phone, without anyone being able to access it directly – not even the driver himself, who does not have the encryption key”, explains the advisory. press release.

In order for Uber to have access to the files, the driver must send the attached recording when opening a security incident claim. Local authorities may also request access to these images from Uber in the event of investigations.