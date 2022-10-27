UK’s new prime minister is richer than the king







Rishi Sunak Photo: reproduction

Following the resignation of Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is Rishi Sunak. Former finance minister, millionaire and son of Indians, Sunak stands out for having a fortune twice that of King Charles III himself.

Sunak’s fortune is around £730 million, which is equivalent to something around R$4.4 billion. To give you an idea, the personal wealth of King Charles III is around £350 million.

Despite having a hugely successful career in the business world, the secret behind the new Prime Minister’s fortune comes from his marriage to Akshata Murty, daughter of Narayana Murthy, a technology mogul and founder of the giant Infosys, the software company of the India.





Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty with King Charles III Photo: reproduction

According to Forbes, Narayana Murthy is among the 700 richest people in the world, with a fortune estimated at around US$ 4.5 billion. Her daughter Akshata has a 1% stake in Infosys (about £3.7bn) and owns Catamaran Ventures UK, the UK branch of her father’s venture capital firm.

Fortune also comes from the financial market

In addition to a good marriage, Rishi Sunak made a lot of money in the financial market, where he started as an analyst at the investment bank Goldman Sachs and later became a partner at TCI and Theleme Partners funds.

The new Prime Minister replaced Liz Truss at a delicate time, when the UK is facing low growth and inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. Her mission is precisely to try to bring a little soul to the moment of British turmoil.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!