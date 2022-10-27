understand the bullshit that involves ‘gay healing’ and started with ‘talaricagem’ at the Olympics

Olympics, talaricagem and gay healing. What unites these three terms? The news about the volleyball players that rocked the internet this week. The story involving two teammates – and who also started to play on the same team – Natália Zilio and Ana Beatriz Correa gave rise to talk when Nati ‘come out’ straight and said that their one-year relationship was an “experience”. The story of the two, however, still has other chapters that look like a soap opera, but they came out of the SFV locker rooms, as the women’s volleyball team is known by fans.

Giovanna Ewbank leaves her son grounded for spending more than R$1,000 on games

Isa Scherer cites discomfort from skipping a feed: ‘Breast woke up a stone’

Pre-Olympics: Bia and Roberta

The SFV couple of the moment was the setter Roberta and the center Bia. The two started playing together for the national team in 2017, and started a serious relationship, with the right to a romantic trip to Disney in 2018.

Roberta and Nati in the selection in 2018 Photo: Reproduction Roberta and Bia with Bia’s parents Photo: Reproduction Roberta and Bia on vacation at Disney Photo: Reproduction

At some point, the couple broke up, but the reason was not known to the public. The fact is that in May 2021, before the start of the League of Nations, Roberta recorded a story with Gabi Cândido, a player who currently plays for Fluminense, singing the song “Talarica”, which led many fans to suspect that something was wrong. happened in the relationship between the two.

It was in May that Natalia started playing for Bia’s team, Scandicci, from Italy. Coincidence or not, the two started to live together at both the club and the national team after that.

Natalia and Bia at Scandicci

Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhotto follow each other again on Instagram and show signs of ‘relapse’

Olympics: climate in the locker rooms

In Tokyo, fans began to notice an approximation between Bião, as she is known by fans, and Nati, an image that appeared in a story by Gabi Guimarãs, one of Brazil’s top scorers at the Olympics and at the last World Cup.

Bia and Natalia in Tokyo Photo: Reproduction

That’s because Bia and Nati started a relationship, and in the midst of all this, they were all confined to the Olympic Village in Japan and the three lived together practically 24 hours a day, between training, trips and games for the national team. After the Olympic silver, the new couple began to make their relationship public, with photos together on trips and statements on social networks.

First photo of Bia and Nati as a couple, in August 2021 Photo: Reproduction Bia and Nati together at Christmas 2021 Photo: Reproduction Bia and Natalia started their relationship at the Olympics in 2021

End of dating and ‘gay cure’

The relationship between the two also came to an end, but it seemed to have been in a friendly way, as Bia still keeps the photos with Natália on her Instagram. Nati, on the other hand, has no more photos with her ex on social media, and seeks to distance herself from the past. At the beginning of the week, after being questioned by fans about her support for candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who has already expressed homophobic speeches, she surprises by stating that she is heterosexual.

natzilio saying he is straight after dating bia for a year…. 1 time fag pic.twitter.com/4VBjSBgC20 — rafa (@lmjfcked) October 24, 2022

“I’m straight. I had an experience but I saw that it wasn’t what I wanted for my life,” wrote the tip. The statement took even Bia by surprise, who reactivated her Twitter account, which had not been used since 2020, to make fun of her ex-girlfriend’s statement.

Even Bia was surprised, and took the opportunity to make fun of the situation: “I am the gay cure”, published in a series of Tweets mocking the ex-girlfriend’s statement.

Bia detonates ex on the web

Two pills every night! You thought it was from the gay cure, right? Wrong! It’s just to sleep in peace! hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/A1VHZKWj0j — Ana Beatriz Correa (@anabescorrea) October 24, 2022

The backlash continued. Thaisa Daher, who was also in the selection, posted a photo with a pill emoji and a rainbow, mocking the ‘gay cure’ suffered by Natália. Later, the player, accompanied by Pri Daroit and Carol Gattaz, joked about the situation and had fun with the memes made by fans.

suddenly straight

pretend straight

how i was before i was gay

365 days

fragmented

once upon a gay

colorful friendship

how to lose a sexuality in 10 days

straight at second sight

just straight

to all the girls i’ve ever tried — central zé roberto (@centralzrg) October 24, 2022

Finally, the only openly gay player in the men’s team, Douglas Souza, also took the opportunity to talk about the matter, with a post that was interpreted as a snipe by fans: “Is ex gay trendy? I swear that in the last few months I met about 3 “.

Ex-gay trendy? I swear that in the last few months I’ve met about 3 — SOUZA (@DouglasCorreiaS) October 25, 2022

So far, Natalia has not said anything else about the case on her social media.