Unmissable! Earn up to 164,978 miles when you buy the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 4 and other Magalu products at Shopping Smiles

Unmissable! Only until 19:59 today (27) or while supplies last, the smiles is offering up to 22 miles on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 4 sold by Magalu within Shopping Smiles. It is also possible to purchase other products from the partner store and earn up to 10 Smiles miles per dollar spent!
bonus
- up to 22 miles per real spent: exclusive to Clube Smiles and/or Diamante customers;
- up to 10 miles per dollar spent: other customers.
How to participate
- Access the Shopping Smiles website;
- Click in “Purchase“
- Calculate the freight for delivery to the desired address;
- complete the purchase of your product; and
- Wait for receipt! You’ll earn up to 22 miles per dollar spent.
Examples of purchase
Miles accrued with the purchase can be seen next to the product price. See some examples:
Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB – click here
Total accrued: 164,978 Smiles miles
Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB – click here
Accumulated total: 153,978 smiles miles
Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB – click here
Total accrued: 137,990 Smiles miles
Smart TV 42″ 4K OLED LG – click here
Accumulated total: 61,990 smiles miles
Smiles Club
We have a gift for those who want to be part of the Smiles Club: additional bonus miles on subscription! Check out the available plans below.
Tip! By subscribing to the 1,000 monthly plan, you will receive 1,000 miles of the first monthly fee + 7,000 bonus miles instantly. Considering a minimum stay of 6 months, you will accumulate 13,000 miles for R$252. The cost per thousand miles in this case will be R$19.38.
Find out how the Smiles Club works.
Comment
The promotion is, without a doubt, a great opportunity for those who were eyeing a Magalu product, especially when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 4, as it is possible to accumulate up to 22 Smiles miles. It should be noted that this bonus is very rare in the world of miles, even if we take into account the 100% bonus promotions, which are increasingly scarce.
Also, it is important to point out that, when purchasing Magalu products at Shopping Smiles, it is possible to pay your purchase in up to 10 interest-free installments. When comparing prices with other retailers, be aware of this detail!
Thinking of taking advantage? Remembering that the offer is valid only today (27) or while stocks last! To make your purchase, access Shopping Smiles.
