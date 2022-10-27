Very dear actress was arrested and Globo reported

The arrest of a much-loved TV actress was scandalized by Globo for Brazil

The year was 2006, and the Globe scandalized to Brazil the arrest of the actress Michelle Rodriguezfrom the series lost. The famous was only imprisoned for five days, for drunk driving in Hawaii. And the reason for her early release from jail was because of the period she spent in custody, when she was arrested in 2005. Who clarified was the director of the Oahu Community Correctional Center, Nolan Espinda.

“Detainees get credit for the time they’ve been in prison,” he said. Michelle Rodriguez had already been arrested for drunk driving on another occasion. In the ABC series, the actress played the police officer Ana Lucia. At the time, she preferred to stay behind bars and pay a $500 fine to do 240 hours of community service.

After being convicted, Michelle Rodriguez apologized for her attitude to police the night she was arrested. She would have said: “I don’t belong here, why don’t they put a bullet in my head, shoot me?”.

She also revealed that the steroids she has been taking for her allergy since arriving in Hawaii influence her fickle behavior. The actress also said that she learned to direct only for a racing movie, probably Fast and Furious.

The period that the actress remained in prison was described as “without any major events”. She shared a dorm with 60 women and was allowed to watch TV and read.

In the fight against cancer, Simony shows touching video of her son shaving her head: “It was difficult” Remember him? Zeca, from O Beijo do Vampiro, grew up, is a bearded man and even had a son recently Without a job at Globo today, Renato Aragão has already sold the entire city he had bought to Record

Months before that, in late 2005, Michelle Rodriguez and her Lost co-star Cynthia Watros were each detained in their car, just 15 minutes apart. The reason was the same, both were driving drunk. Cynthia Watros pleaded guilty and paid a fine of $312, in addition to participating in a 14-hour therapy program and having her driving license revoked for 90 days.

TAUGHT EIGHT TIMES

In all, Michelle Rodriguez, that is to say, was arrested eight times, for assault, for being involved in a car accident and running away, for driving with a suspended license and for driving under the influence of illegal substances. In 2008, for example, she served 18 days of a 180-day sentence behind bars for violating her probation by being caught driving while intoxicated.