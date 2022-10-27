Victor Pereira pistol! Corinthians coach gets angry when asked about wife

O Corinthians brought to the public that the future of coach Vítor Pereira in 2023 will only be defined and revealed after the end of the Brazilian championship. The announcement came after the Corinthians defeat to Fluminense, last Wednesday night (26th). After the game, the coach of Timão was very excited and bothered with a question that he touched on in his personal life.

Vítor has already made it clear in other circumstances that he wants to remain in the People’s Team, but that the obstacle for this to occur are some particular issues, mainly involving his mother-in-law, who has a health problem and cannot be moved from Portugal.

When trying to find out if Vítor Pereira’s wife opposed her husband’s desire to stay at Corinthians, reporter Marco Bello, from Transamérica radio, asked the Corinthians coach about who is in charge in the professional’s house, at which time Vítor replied:

– My friend, as I have more education than you, I will not answer you. My parents educated me and I won’t answer. You’ve been rude, you’re getting into something that has nothing to do with football. You were rude, that’s why I don’t answer you a word. The respect you had for me is the respect I have for you – said the Corinthian commander.

Vítor Pereira wanted to define his future until the final of the Copa do Brasil, but the loss changed the club’s plans (Photo: Corinthians TV)

Vítor, who was already tense since the beginning of the press conference, started to show himself even more irritated, even scolding the press professionals who were talking while the coach was giving the interview.

Members of the Corinthians board who were present in the press room also did not like the question and the tone used by the journalist.

In a profile on social networks, Marco Bello acknowledged that he was wrong in the way he took the question to the VP.

– Friends, I made a reflection as soon as I got home and I want to share it with you: I was very bad in my question to coach Vitor Pereira do Corinthians. It was supposed to be a casual question, but it didn’t come out like that and ended up sounding offensive. I want to apologize to Vitor here and, when I can find him, I will do it again. I hope you understand… or at least understand my regret. Hugs to all and stay in peace. – wrote the journalist on his Twitter account.

Until the end of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians has four more matches and dreams of qualifying directly to the Libertadores group stage, since the club’s main desire was not conquered, which was the title of the Copa do Brasil. However, Corinthians lost to Flamengo last Wednesday (19) and ended up with the runner-up in the knockout tournament.