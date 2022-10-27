Vidal embodies a Flamengo fan and leads by example; Chilean asked to come back early so he doesn’t miss the final

In just over three months in Flamengo, Arturo Vidal is at home. And like a good visit, he knew how to get there without sitting at the window, but he soon became one of those driving the red-black trolley. At the age of 35, the Chilean spent the last 15 years in Europe, and rejoined Libertadores, which he played at the beginning of his career, for Colo Colo, with the possibility of being champion for the first time.

There are 22 games played with Flamengo until the arrival in the final on Saturday against Athletico-PR, which Vidal would not lose for nothing. After the ankle injury, which led to surgical drainage, he was discharged last Monday and asked the club to train on the same day. Of course, he was vetoed, started his recovery on Tuesday, and traveled to Ecuador. But the constant race and the way in which he embodies the red-black spirit are surprising in such a short time, even given the weight of his career.

Photo: Gilvan de Souza

Worker, group, “an animal” or “crazy”, as many say in Ninho do Urubu, the midfielder naturally played the leading role in front of a squad in which seniority is placed. Despite his size in international football, with stints at Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, he has always presented a humble behavior since he arrived, with a good relationship with the other athletes, and above all, a different attention given to the fans. In the streets of Rio and Maracanã, it is common to see and hear reports of Vidal solicitous, always smiling and with the pleasure of building a relationship with the public that already idolizes him so quickly.

At the stadium, even in the reserve of João Gomes, 21, he usually goes up to the warm-up, waves to the stands more than usual, and draws the attention of employees and even teammates of the club, who are used to this routine. . For Vidal, everything is new, everything is a party, except at the time of the game, when he displays a particular race and unparalleled experience to guide his companions.

outstanding attitude

In the dressing room, he didn’t even have to impose what would normally be attributed to a football hierarchy. The group’s leaders, such as Diego, Felipe Luis, David Luiz and Gabigol, have already placed him on a similar, or even greater, pedestal. There were few moments when Vidal needed to play this role more actively. The most remarkable one to date occurred when he “decided” that Marinho would take a penalty against Cuiabá. The striker was fouled, took the ball, but the first taker would be Cebolinha, the second Vidal and Marinho then. Diego, then on the field, interceded, but Vidal talked to Marinho and authorized the charge, before asking the fan present to support the attacker, who was experiencing a bad moment. In the last game, against Santos, the Chilean entered the field alongside shirt 10 holding the Copa do Brasil cup won against Corinthians. One more thing was all smiles and interaction with the stands.

Off the pitch, Vidal fell in love with Rio. He is adapted, as is his wife, who lives with him in Barra da Tijuca. To those closest to him, he says he loves the people of Rio and the city. His family members came for a walk and were also delighted. When he arrived in Brazil, he soon made it clear that the goal was to be Libertadores champion. Idol of the Chilean national team, Vidal wants to be the greatest champion of America for his country, after winning two Cups with the national team. The only participation in Libertadores so far was in 2007, for Colo Colo, when he played eight times. A 19-year-old holder, he has four wins and four defeats for the club where he emerged. After insisting so much to wear the Flamengo shirt, giving back on the field has been pure pleasure.