Vitor Pereira is yet another victim of the grotesque that goes viral – 10/27/2022

In the sea of ​​information and disinformation on the net, you have to stand out in some way.

As an intelligent and insightful question is increasingly rare and is usually a facilitator of the interviewee’s interesting answer, fulfilling the primary function of journalism, which is to give protagonism to the characters, it is easier and more efficient in the current “logic” to be rude and cause for “authenticity”. The grotesque that goes viral.

Questioning Vitor Pereira about the “authority” in the Portuguese coach’s house had the sole purpose of arousing interest: “who asked the question?”

We won’t say it here in this column, precisely because showing up is the goal. Even if it is to become the target of criticism. “Speak well or ill, but speak of me”.

It doesn’t matter if Vitor Pereira arrived for the press conference still in the heat of a painful defeat, 2-0 to Fluminense at Neo Química Arena, which will make the mission of guaranteeing the team in the next edition’s group stage a little more expensive. That comes from the loss of a national title and still has no objective answer about his stay at Corinthians.

Because the target is not the interviewee, but the interviewer’s ego. The impact on social networks. The kind of engagement that distorts everything. In all fields of activity, including politics.

Certainly the Portuguese’s wife managed to get another good argument to convince him to leave this insanity without the basics of education in interpersonal relationships and look for work in more breathable environments.