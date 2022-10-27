“Waiting only for the ‘yes'”; European newspaper pins Endrick’s deal with the world giant for 2024

After sending the manager to Brazil, PSG intends to bid €30 million (R$156 million) for Endrick, from palm trees. The Club has already opened informal conversations and wants to carry out an operation similar to the one that took Gabriel Jesus to City.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid entered the fight with PSG and Barcelona over the signing of Endrick, from Palmeiras. The Merengue Club is considering sending a member of its technical committee to São Paulo to monitor the 16-year-old jewel more closely.

This Wednesday (26), journalist Mário Cortegana, also from the Spanish vehicle, brought news. Endrick would be a manual signing from Real Madrid, waiting only for the “yes” of Florentino Perez, president of the Spanish.

Palmeiras demand something between 35 and 40 million euros for the striker. The tendency is for the Spanish Club to offer the amount requested by the alviverdes to secure the deal as quickly as possible. There is an understanding that this is a new phenomenon in football.