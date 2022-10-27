Was ‘caught’ crossing the border in Lithuania in fear of being arrested

Images have been released showing that 40-year-old Ksenia Sobchak, said to be Putin’s goddaughter, fled Russia for Belarus, then crossed the border into Lithuania. The Russian television star is avoiding arrest in his own country, after her mansion was searched by Russian authorities.

Ksenia Sobchak has fled Russia. This footage shows the Belarus-Lithuanian border. Her employees in Moscow in the meantime are getting arrested. pic.twitter.com/HBlmBxi6O1 — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 27, 2022

Ksenia, who has been a critical voice of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, was ‘caught’ by video surveillance cameras crossing the border in Vidzy, 170 km from Minsk, the Belarusian capital.

The information was confirmed and released by Ria-Novosti, the Russian news agency. In the images, Ksenia Sobchak appears with a man, who will be her security, covering his face with a hat and with his hands, after being warned that the cameras could be filming.

Lithuania confirmed that the Russian presenter entered the country using an Israeli passport.

On Tuesday, Ksenia had commented on the searches carried out, based on allegations that Kirill Sukhanov, director of the channel for which the presenter works, will have committed crimes of extortion. “These are pointless accusations. All in an effort they are making to silence the independent media”, accused the Russian.

The socialite, known as the ‘Paris Hilton of Moscow’, who became a presenter and even had a brief political career, will have been warned that her arrest was imminent, by a government or police source, according to the Daily Mail. The Russian is said to have bought plane tickets to Dubai to confuse the authorities, before heading to Belarus and then crossing the border into Lithuania on foot.

Ksenia Sobchak has known Putin since he was born: her father, Anatoly Sobchak, was Putin’s law professor, mentor to the current Russian president and he was even the one who placed him as one of his right-hand men in the Saint Petersburg City Council, from which was president. This was Putin’s first political post.

Also Ksenia’s mother, Lyudmila Narusova, is now Putin’s opponent, being also a critical voice of the war in Ukraine.