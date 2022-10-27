“We have money to pay after Liberta”; América-MEX fans campaign to hire Dorival’s reserve at Flamengo

Flamengo is the vice-leader of the Brazilian championship of Serie A with 61 points, in addition to having won the fourth Brazil’s Cup and will play in the final of America’s Liberators next Saturday (29), at 17:00, in front of the Atletico-PR in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in a confrontation that will be broadcast by Star+.

The Most Beloved is going to its third final in three years, and if you want to follow the match and didn’t get a ticket, you can watch it here, and stay in the comfort of your home. Even with the latest results and an approaching decision, the board is monitoring the market in search of reinforcements for the next season. But, it has seen some players being harassed by rival teams. Through social networks, fans of the mexico america are campaigning for the hiring of the steering wheel Arturo Vidal.

“All they need is Arturo Vidal, Camilo Vargas, defender and matador”, he wrote. Another fan also highlighted that the steering wheel is all the team needs. “How for what? Go to @kingarturo23 once and for all… you need a containment dog that is tough like his mother, that doesn’t hide or cower when the game drops, one of this profile takes care of that… come on @ClubAmerica for the King Arthur”, pointed out.

“Aquino or Ricardo �� @kingarturo23 for the @América club ������”, highlighted. Another fan went further and speculated about a possible negotiation, which was not confirmed by the team. red-black. “King Arturo Vidal did not renew with Flamengo!!!!! Several media confirm that if they have been in negotiations with Club América for two months, what was said about the Chilean could happen for the next tournament!!! Stay tuned for the next few days…”.