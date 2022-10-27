“We just won’t reach the goal of being champion because…”; Mano Menezes pins ‘only’ reason for Palmeiras to be leader and Inter are not

O palm trees he was just not champion of the Brazilian Championship in this round because Internacional beat Ceará, inside Beira-Rio. Arch-rivals Corinthians lost and Inter were stumbling until the last moments of the match, when they had a penalty and was converted by midfielder Alan Patrick.

On the other hand, Verdão can confirm this trophy in the game against Fortaleza, next Wednesday (2), at Allianz Parque, with their fans. The title is a matter of time, but the expectation is very high, considering that it is the first Brasileirão that the coach Abel Ferreira conquer since when he arrived at the Club.

There in Porto Alegre, during the press conference, Bro Menezes already put Verdão as champion and said that this Palmeira achievement is because Abel Ferreira’s team was better than all the others, in addition to having a lot of merits. The technician’s statement has been gaining repercussion on social networks.

“We just won’t reach the goal of being champion because we can’t. Because the team that is going to be champion did better than everyone else, with their own merits. But we’ll get on with our (merits)”, said the commander of Colorado.

Verdão has always treated the Brazilian Championship as a great priority. It’s a very big tournament, difficult it’s long. The last time Palmeiras won was in 2018, when Luiz Felipe Scolari was the coach. Before, the team had already won in 2016. Thus, with another trophy for the gallery, Verdão is increasingly becoming the national king among opponents.