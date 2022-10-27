‘What they do today I’ve been doing since Sevilla’

In an interview with the portal UOLDaniel Alves stated that he and Marcelo revolutionized the way the full-backs play

In an interview with the portal UOLthe right-back Daniel Alves stated that he and MarceloexReal Madrid and currently in Olympiacosrevolutionized the way full-backs play.

According to the veteran, he was a visionary, who already played the way the current wingers play since when he was still defending the sevillehis first club in European football.

In Alves’ view, both he and Marcelo “transformed” the way the full-backs act, with the athletes in the position starting to act in a more “constructive” and “elaborate” way.

“What full-backs do today, I’ve done since the days of Sevilla. Marcelo and I transformed the position of full-back. From not only attacking from the sides, but making a more constructive, more elaborate game”, he argued.

“We changed this concept. Today everyone does it, but if I’ve done it since Sevilla, I can do it again without any problem”, he added.

Daniel Alves and Marcelo never played together for clubs, but for a long time they were the absolute holders of their positions in Brazilian Team.

On the field, they faced each other many times, most of them in Barcelona vs Real Madrid, but also in clashes PSG vs Real Madrid and Juventus vs Real Madrid.