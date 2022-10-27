What will Emilia Clarke’s role in Marvel be? Game of Thrones Actress Might Be Mutant in the MCU

Emilia Clarke will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Secret Invasion, a new Disney+ series scheduled for 2023.

Emilia Clarke is one of the new stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will make her debut in the franchise in Secret Invasion, a new Disney+ series that is scheduled for 2023. It has not yet been revealed what the identity of the character that the actress will play in the MCU is, but an official Marvel account may have let this slip sooner than expected.

Emilia Clarke says she’s ready to spend a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

According to information from Streamr and OneTakeNews, Emilia Clarke will play Abigail Brand in Secret Invasion, a SWORD commander. This character’s identity was revealed through a GIF from the official account of the Marvel series on Tenor, which uploaded the GIF with the title “Its The Beginning Abigail Brand GIF”.

In the comics, Abigail Brand is the commander of SWORD, an offshoot of SHIELD that deals with defending Earth from extraterrestrial threats like Skrulls – a plot that we will follow in Secret Invasion. Little is known about the character’s backstory, other than being born to an alien father and human mother, raised on the planet Axus. Most interestingly, Abigail Brand has Gene X in the Earth-616 continuity, meaning she is officially a mutant like the X-Men in the comics, but we still don’t know if that will carry over to the MCU in the series adaptation. Secret Invasion.



Secret Invasion / Tenor



It is worth mentioning that the character that Emilia Clarke will play in Secret Invasion has not yet been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios or Disney.

What is the story of the Secret Invasion series?

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they investigate a sect of Skrulls that have managed to infiltrate Planet Earth using their shapeshifting powers. With that, the two characters need to stop these aliens and get everything back to normal. This will be the most important events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series so far.

For those unfamiliar, Secret Invasion is one of the biggest events in Marvel comics in recent years, and in this story, the heroes discover that their friends and foes have been secretly replaced by Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race. It featured the inclusion of members of key superhero teams like Mighty Avengers, New Avengers, Young Avengers, and Fantastic Four.

In the series, we will have the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, in addition to news like Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the main villain.

Recently, Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen, celebrated her entry into the Marvel franchise on social media – when the first trailer for Secret Invasion was released. “Marvel let me into their world, a world that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman and Ben Mendelsohn. I can’t believe they allowed me to be around so much talent. I really think the audience will appreciate it. [do que estamos preparando],” he said in an Instagram post.

Secret Invasion debuts in the first half of 2023 on Disney+.