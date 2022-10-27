WhatsApp tests showing users’ photos in groups; learn more | apps

WhatsApp may have a new change in group chats: the possibility to see users’ photos already in the chat area. According to information revealed by the specialized website WABetaInfo this Thursday (27), the function, which had already been spotted in version 22.18. right next to the speech bubble. In this way, when sending a message in a group, the profile picture of the sender is linked to the content.
WhatsApp tests showing photos of users in groups; learn more — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo
As the feature is still in development and hasn’t even been released to the general testing public, there is, for now, no target date for release, nor the certainty that the change will actually be applied. However, according to WABetaInfo, the novelty may soon arrive in the WhatsApp Desktop beta.
The change can be useful for immediate recognition of a participant in the conversation. Also, if there are duplicate names in the group, the tool also helps to differentiate the different members. Also, if a user sends a message, but, due to privacy settings, their photo is not available, the image will be replaced by the messenger icon, with the same designated color as the contact.
Function adds profile picture thumbnail in messages sent in groups — Photo: Disclosure / WABetaInfo
The function has not yet been made available to beta testers. However, when enabled, it will automatically appear in groups. To do this, you will need to open one of the collective chats in the messenger and send a new message or wait for the conversation to be sent.
with information from WABetaInfo
