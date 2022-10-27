where to watch, injured on night with likely new lineup

lakers_x_nuggets_onde_assistir,_os_lesionados_em_noite_com_provavel_nova_escalacao

On Wednesday, the Lakers will look to win their first game after losing their first three games after a three-game start to the regular season.

The Lakers are part of a group that has yet to win this season that includes the Magic and Kings. The job won’t be easy, for that, the Lakers will have to defeat a Western Conference title contender, the Denver Nuggets.

After Tuesday’s practice, Darvin Ham was asked if he would make any changes to his starting lineup of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV and Patrick Beverley. He replied, “Not today.”

Ham sounded ironic in his response, and he may be forced to make a team change as Russell Westbrook was listed as “doubtful” in the injury report for today’s game.

Westbrook’s availability is in question due to pain in his left thigh, which is the same pain that started in the final preseason game against the Kings. Westbrook stated that the hamstring pain was likely due to starting that match on the bench, as he stated that his entire routine before and during the game was changed due to being pulled from the starting lineup.

While it’s not good news to have an injured player, if Russ doesn’t come on the court soon, the Lakers will be able to analyze how this roster can do without the point guard on the court. If Westbrook doesn’t play, coach Darvin Ham will probably use Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves taking turns in the position much more.

According to reports, the Lakers’ board would have set a goal of up to 20 games before making a major trade decision for Westbrook. The idea would be to give this group a chance to see how they can handle themselves before making a more radical decision.

the injured

In addition to Westbrook, these are the players completing the Lakers’ injury report: LeBron James (left foot pain) and Anthony Davis (lower back discomfort) are listed as “likely.” Thomas Bryant (recovering from thumb surgery), Dennis Schroder (recovering from thumb surgery), Cole Swider (foot injury) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (G-League) are all out.

The Denver Nuggets have Jeff Green (left finger sprain) listed as likely, while Collin Gillespie (right leg fracture) is out. Michael Porter Jr., who has played well so far in the Nuggets’ first four games, is doubtful due to possible injury management with his major back problems that kept him out for most of last season.

before the game

Arena: Ball Arena

Time: 23:00

Broadcast: ESPN