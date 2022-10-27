where to watch, schedule and lineups

São Paulo and Atlético-GO face each other this Thursday (27), at Morumbi, at 7 pm, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Tricolor paulista, with 47 points, tries to enter the classification zone for next year’s Libertadores. Dragon, with 33, is looking to get out of the relegation zone.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time

The duel takes place at Morumbi, in São Paulo (SP). The match starts at 19:00.

Possible lineups

Sao Paulo: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Luan (Andrés Colorado), Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Atlético-GO: Renan; Edson Fernando, Lucas Gazal, Wanderson and Jefferson; Baralhas, Willian Maranhão and Wellington Rato; Airton, Churin and Luiz Fernando. Technician: Eduardo Souza

Embezzlement:

São Paulo does not have Diego Costa, Gabriel Neves (who does transition activities on the field), in addition to Miranda, Igor Vinícius, Nikão, Caio and Alisson, who are at Refis. Atlético-GO does not have Arthur Henrique available.

What do you need to know

* São Paulo has never lost playing at home against Atlético-GO for the Brasileirão — four wins and two draws. Tricolor scored at least two goals in each of these games.

* Wellington Rato participated in ten goals for Atlético-GO in the 2022 Brasileirão (he scored eight goals and had two assists). That’s twice as many appearances as he had in his previous season in Serie A, in 2020 (three assists and two goals scored).

Arbitration

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (VAR-Fifa/RJ)

Latest results

São Paulo beat Juventude 2-1 away from home, while Atlético-GO beat Ceará 1-0 at home. Both games were valid for the Brazilian.