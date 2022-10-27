where to watch, time, lineups and refereeing

Atlético-MG and Juventude face each other tonight, at 19:30 (Brasília time), for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 48 points conquered, Galo has the chance to tie with Athletico-PR, which currently occupies the sixth place and gives a direct place in the group stage of Libertadores. Juventude are in the bottom and could be relegated this Thursday, if they are defeated at Mineirão.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.

Stadium and time

The game takes place at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG). The match takes place today (27), at 19:30 (Brasília time).

Possible lineups

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dodô; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Nacho Fernández), Keno and Sasha. Technician: Cuca.

Youth: Caesar; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Nogueira and Rodrigo Soares; Elton, Jadson and Yuri Lima; Chico, Capixaba and Isidro Pitta. Technician: Lucas Zanella.

embezzlement

The main absence at Atlético-MG is striker Hulk, who suffered an injury to his left calf and is out of the final games of the season. Also in the medical department are defender Igor Rabello, left-back Guilherme Arana and midfielder Pedrinho.

Youth holder, defender Vitor Mendes is out of tonight’s confrontation. The player belongs to Atlético and the gaucho club would have to pay a fine to use him. By virtue of the contract, he was not even listed.

What do you need to know

Atlético-MG did not score goals in their last three games for the Brasileirão (two draws and one defeat). Galo have never achieved a streak of four consecutive games without scoring in the era of points running.

Juventude have not won in their last 14 games for the Brasileirão (five draws and nine defeats). It is the longest streak of games without a win by the team from Caxias do Sul in the history of the championship.

Arbitration

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/DF)

Auxiliaries: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Fernanda Kruger (MT)

VAR: Adriano de Assis Miranda (SP)

Latest results

In the previous round, Atlético-MG drew 0-0 with Fortaleza, at Castelão. Juventude were defeated by São Paulo, 2-1, in Caxias do Sul.