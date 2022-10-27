While we wait for the trumpets to sound… | Clovis Holland

Photo: JOÃO FILHO TAVARES

Before the trumpets…

…AND where is, at a time like this, the writer of the series “Brazil Hospice”? Ask me a regular reader. I don’t know, has anyone seen it around?

Measure in which time passes, the anxiety around the doomsday increases, especially after the “grenada`s day”, with the right to the Minister of Justice stopping on Sunday at the pool to attend to the “occurrence”, or “thing more clueless” , as defined by the Former judge Sergio Moro about the FIFTY shots…

…AND for those who haven’t fought in school parents’ groups, this is the opportunity. In the final stretch of the election, all the wild theories came back with force, exposing, including, traditional education networks, co-responsible for the access of thousands of young people from Ceará to the biggest entrance exams and contests in the country, trajectories that don’t even match the disseminated fantasies.

traits maybe this time. It’s just that, unlike in the past, when parents supported educators in their formative mission, there’s a class today that wants to dictate what and how their children should learn. Well Lady Kate, in Total Zorra: “tô payingooooo”. Or Sinhôzinho Malta, in Roque Santeiro, “am I right or am I wrong?”.

The same phenomenon occurs in churches. The religious leader is no longer the one who warns, corrects, exhorts. We are looking for a sounding board for our own convictions, the result of the infested mixture between faith and urns.

a shepherd The famous man from Fortaleza illustrated this new understanding well and became national news these days for saying, in the pulpit, that anyone who thinks politically different from him should look for another church. But depending on the choice, “has to be born again and be freed from darkness” – see BBC News Brasil.

Marketplace editorial, realizing, in advance, that the witch is loose even on the altars and not only at Halloween parties, is already trying to sell her fish. beyond the book “Can You Be Happy?”(Sextant Publisher), from Nizan Guanaeshas Clovis de Barros Filho with “Reinventing Yourself: A Necessity, an Impossibility” (Papyrus 7 Seas), Coen nun with “What seeds are you watering?” (Planet Publisher), Mario Sergio Cortella and Leandro Karnal with “To live, what is it for?” (7 Seas). Questions…

Professionals specialized in family mediation, more used to fights over inheritance, could create colorful rooms, with espresso coffee, chocolate truffles and a modern sign: “Friendship Friendly” (Cearense loves English and French names).

Would be something like those themed bakeries that line up in the City, then an appointment is made to make up with that cousin brother after the fight in the group of Whatsapp… Before the Christmaspeople!

I speak this because Genius research/Questpublished by Veja, shows that, after Sunday, BR will continue to be an affectively divided country…

a total in 15% of PT and 9% of Bolsonaristas interviewees broke off relationships due to the political positions of friends or family (I thought it was little), 37% of voters in Bolsonaro think the vote in Lula is “unacceptable” and 34% of PT voters rate the same as those who defend reelection. In other words, zero agreement.

GoodI’m going to have my name embroidered on the shirt of the Cupsearch for airline tickets to the Carnivalorder the big pistachio panettone for supper on the 25th, but before that I still need to buy the costume of halloween of my daughters, while waiting for the trumpets to blow…

Flowers…

Photo: @youartwelcome/Disclosure

Pablo Guterres: hospitality with luxury and charm mining in Sampa









“You Art Welcome” is the new project of Ceará Pablo Guterresfounder of brands scrappy design and Desco Furniture, focusing, respectively, on designer furniture and corporate furniture. His new venture is in the hospitality field. In partnership with Oasis Collections – multinational that manages high-end accommodation in 15 countries – launches, in São Paulo, its vacation rental project aimed at the luxury market.

From the location to the architectural design, the entire environment bears Guterres’ multifaceted look, as in the 70m² loft, in the heart of Jardins, which has the architect’s signature. Arthur Casas in the building and the Suite Architects office in the interiors.

So it’s Christmas…

The first images of the Christmas movie have already started to circulate “Something From Tiffany’s”long produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. In the lead role, the beautiful Zoey Deutchwho will be Rachel, Gary’s girlfriend (Ray Nicholson), forming a happy couple, but still without engagement plans. Everything changes when a simple mix of gifts alters the lovebirds’ future. Christmas romantic comedy, filmed in big Apple, everything as required by the costumes of those who love this style. Premieres December 9th on Prime Video. Pictured is Zoey in one of her red carpet appearances, when she anticipated the jaw-dropping trend for this holiday season.



Photo: Disclosure

Zoey Deutch stars in one of the most anticipated Christmas movies of the season



prestigious night

president of Bracers, Ana Lucia Mota and the children Mariana, Felipe and Ticiana hosted one of the most prestigious nights of CasaCor Ceará, when the “rebranding” of its ceramic and porcelain tile brand was presented to the market. Success! Here are some of the appearances…

