Why didn’t Alexandre Alemão play Ceará for the Brasileirão?

Internacional had an unexpected drop in the match against Ceará for the Brazilian Championship, Alexandre Alemão ended up out of the starting lineup, even though he had no information about injury prior to the game. However, the staff of the Clube do Povo has already clarified the situation and informed why the player was left out.

Trending: Internacional is about to lose a player to Flamengo

Fabricio Bustos and Johnny were already embezzled by a viral picture, which seems to have extended. In the warm-up for the match, the German striker also felt and ended up being left out of the match. The club itself offered to clarify. “German, also with a viral picture, felt unwell in the warm-up and is out of the game. Braian Romero holder,” he said.

Trending: Inter makes a master move and prepares to win BRL 84 million

Alemão was missed, but Inter won anyway

Inter and Ceará dueled in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. In a very tough match, Mano Menezes’ team defeated the Northeastern team by 2 x 1 and consolidated itself in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão.

Trending: No reformulation: Inter defines how it will hire in 2023

In addition, the alvirrubra team stamped the spot for the initial phase of the 2023 Libertadores. With this, Colorado joins Palmeiras and Flamengo as the guaranteed teams in the continental tournament.

After the confrontation, Mano was asked about several topics, one of them being the reason for the absence of Alexandre Alemão who, at the last minute, ended up being replaced by Braian Romero, even with his name released in the squad. According to the coach, the striker had not woken up in good condition and tried until the last moment to find ways to act.

Trending: Inter does not waste time and wants a team ready before the end of the year

However, health factors played a role and Alemão was included in the list of sudden embezzlements along with Bustos and Johnny. “We slept one way and woke up with three little last-minute problems. Having to change the team a lot without being able to train it is something more difficult”, Mano pointed out.