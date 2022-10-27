Why soda, milk and even coffee can cause abdominal bloating – 10/27/2022

Belly bloating — as well as the feeling of bloating and even bloating — is usually caused by gas, produced by the bacteria in the gut during the digestion process. To reduce discomfort, we must pay attention to the foods and drinks we consume that can generate the problem.

I have already shown here some foods that cause bloating. Today, I’m going to focus on drinks that can cause discomfort:

Soft drinks It doesn’t matter the type (normal, zero, light). The tiny bubbles of carbonation can leave you with more gas and bloating. Zero or diet sodas are a double problem for your belly as they often contain artificial sweeteners that affect your gut health as they are not well digested and can cause diarrhea, bloating, gas and diarrhea.

dairy drinks Milk is good for the body. But for some, it can cause gastrointestinal consequences. Dairy products cause gas and bloating in people with lactose intolerance, and this is because these people cannot properly digest the sugar found in milk and other dairy foods. According to the NLM (National Library of Medicine in the USA), it is estimated that up to 65% of people are lactose intolerant after childhood, and even if milk has never caused you any problems, you may notice a change as you age. , because we can lose our ability to digest lactose with age.

protein shakes Whey protein is made from whey. The concentrated version of the supplement may have lactose and sugar intolerants may experience abdominal discomfort and bloating. Other causes of gas when consuming protein powder are sweeteners, often used to flavor products.

Coffee While coffee is not a gastrointestinal irritant for everyone, some people are sensitive to caffeine and as a result, they may notice some digestive issues such as gas or even an urge to go to the bathroom.

industrialized fruit juice Beverages that are not 100% wholegrain are often a mixture of fruit concentrate, sugar, added flavors, as well as preservatives and sweeteners. One of the sweeteners used is sorbitol, with the sugar alcohols remaining practically undigested before reaching the large intestine. When they get there, bacteria start to break them down, causing excess gas.

Beer Alcohol is inflammatory and causes bloating and irritation in the stomach, producing more stomach acid, leading to bloating. Beer triggers the process of fermentation and carbonation, which also lead to bloating. Also, the grains often used to make the drink (wheat and barley) are difficult to digest. According to and study “Alcohol Research: Current Reviews”, alcohol can still alter the composition and function of the gut microbiota and this is an issue as bacteria in the digestive system play an important role in the overall health of the gut.

don’t use straw

To really avoid gas and bloating, you should avoid drinking any beverage through a straw, because when you “suck out” the liquid with a straw, you are also sucking in some air, which can settle in your intestines, increasing the volume. gas — and possibly bloating.

