Will Bank will release loan for those who have a low score

Digital bank Will Bank will target its low-income customers with the launch of its new loan line

Digital bank Will Bank revealed that the company’s latest strategy will focus on its low-income customers. The new loan line is expected to begin testing next month and be officially launched next year. The initiative aims to reduce interest rates and disconnect personal credit from cards.

Will Bank intends to increase the number of card transactions

Will Bank’s goal is to increase the number of card transactions. With that in mind, fintech decided to start its digital credit portfolio aimed at the public who cannot have their membership proposals accepted. Will Bank CEO Felipe Félix, in an interview with Fintechs Brasil portal, explained that among 1.5 million requests submitted per month, only 150,000 are approved.

“Starting in the first quarter of 2023, we will include part of these 1.35 million candidates with a simplified digital account, without a credit card. In this way, we will help them to raise their credit scores, which will accredit them, in the future, to have our cards” – Felipe Félix, CEO of Will Bank

Digital account without annual fee

Will Bank is a digital bank with no annual fee. Evolution of pag!, which began operations in 2017, the company handled R$7.5 billion in the last year and already distributes more than 2.2 million cards throughout the national territory. In 2021, the company received a contribution of R$250 million from Private Equity from XP – an investment fund of a privately held company – and from the manager Atmos Capital. The objective was to expand the bank’s product line.

In addition to the new digital loan portfolio, Will Bank plans to launch its marketplace. The moves began with the closing of the partnership between the bank and Getmore, a startup that offers cashback solutions for companies. The launch is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks and according to Félix, the expectation is that “Loja Will” will be able to move R$ 1.5 billion throughout 2023.

Image: Disclosure / Will Bank