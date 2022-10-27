With a team in the round of 16, Spain has the worst performance in the Champions League

The European Champions League adopted in the 1999/2000 season a format with 32 teams in the group stage. In the first four years, there were two group stages – first with eight groups, then with four, before the quarter-finals. From 2003/2004, it started to be played in the same format that it has until today: eight groups, with the group stage followed by the round of 16. In these 24 editions of Champions with 32 teams, the current one is the first that will have only one Spanish team passing the groups.

Real Madrid, despite the defeat to RB Leipzig, was already qualified for the round of 16 and will be in the knockout stage defending their title. But he will be alone representing the country. That’s because Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are already eliminated from the Champions, even with a round to be played next week.

Spain had only had two teams progressing from the group stage on two occasions – 2011/2012 and 2004/2005. Other than that, there were always three or four Spaniards alive in the tournament after the initial phase. The poor technical result of 2022 adds to market movements that show a clear financial detachment of La Liga in relation to the English Premier League.

At the beginning of the season, for example, Real Madrid lost Casemiro to Manchester United and failed to convince Mbappé or compete for Haaland. Villarreal, who were semi-finalists in the Champions League last season, have just lost coach Unai Emery to middling Aston Villa. No wonder, Real Madrid and Barcelona pulled the line super leaguewhich today seems like a utopia – does not interest the British.

Of course, it’s not just money that sends me. Portugal will have two or three teams in the quarterfinals, Italy too. It’s just that Spanish football sees a very clear technical downfall and some achievements of recent years now seem more like miracles than something properly built.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are broke and the damage for the early elimination in the Champions is at least 20 million euros, not counting the lost box office. Winning the secondary Europa League isn’t enough to review money like this. Both clubs need to clear payroll and there will be some sort of winter market sell-off in January.

To give you an idea of ​​how rare it is to see Spanish football so low in the Champions League, here are some numbers. In the 23 Champions League editions prior to the current one, since 99/00, there were: 11 titles, with three all-Spanish finals, and only three editions without at least one semi-finalist from the country (2005, 2007 and 2020).

It’s a very big historical presence so that, all of a sudden, it all comes down to Real Madrid.

Spanish performance in the Champions League since 2000/01

21/22 – Champion – 2 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarters – 3 in the round of 16

20/21 – 1 in the semis – 1 in the quarters – 4 in the round of 16

19/20 – 2 in the quarters – 4 in the octaves

18/19 – 1 in the semi-finals – 1 in the quarters – 3 in the round of 16

17/18 – Champion – 1 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarters – 3 in the round of 16

16/17 – Champion – 2 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarters – 4 in the round of 16

15/16 – Champion and runner-up – 2 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarters – 3 in the octaves

14/15 – Champion – 2 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarters – 3 in the round of 16

13/14 – Champion and runner-up – 2 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarters – 3 in the round of 16

12/13 – 2 in the semis – 3 in the quarters – 4 in the round of 16

12/11 – 2 in the semifinals – 2 in the quarters – 2 octaves

10/11 – Champion – 2 in the semifinals – 2 in the quarters – 3 in the round of 16

09/10 – 1 in the semifinals – 1 in the quarters – 3 in the octaves

08/09 – Champion – 1 in the semifinals – 2 in the quarters – 4 in the octaves

07/08 – 1 in the semifinals – 1 in the quarters – 3 in the octaves

06/07 – 1 in the quarters – 3 in the octaves

05/06 – Champion – 2 in the semifinals – 2 in the quarters – 3 in the octaves

04/05 – 2 in the octaves

03/04 – 1 in the semifinals – 2 in the quarters – 4 in the octaves

02/03 * – 1 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarterfinals

01/02 * – Champion – 2 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarterfinals

00/01 * – Runner-up – 2 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarterfinals

99/00 * – Champion and runner-up – 3 in the semifinals – 3 in the quarterfinals

* There were two group stages before the quarterfinals