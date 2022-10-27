With Whoopi Goldberg in the cast, feature Till, about a black boy murdered in 1955, has a new trailer – Noticia Preta

Waited for the return of the actress Whoopi Goldberg to the cinemas, the long Till, whose plot takes place in the United States in the 1950s, won an unprecedented trailer released on Twitter. Based on a true story, the film tells the story of young Emmet Till, who is brutally murdered in the state of Mississippi, in one of the hardest periods of racial segregation in the USA.

The cast consists of Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Jalyn Hall. The screenplay tells the story of the mother of a young black man brutally murdered in search of justice. After a convenience store owner claims she was offended by 14-year-old Till, a group of white men in town learn of the situation and brutally beat the boy to death.

Witness the power of a mother’s love. Watch the official trailer for #TillMovie now, and see the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son, Emmett. In theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/h30n9BVPmV — TILL (@TillMovie) July 25, 2022

The film hits theaters on October 14. Chinonye Chukwu, director of the feature “Till”, told a press conference that the intention is to portray the boy’s relationship with his mother, not the drama of his cowardly death. “May we see, feel and hear [Emmett] be a boy before what would inevitably happen to him,” he said.

The boy, who was from Chicago, was visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was falsely accused of trying to grab a white woman by the hands and waist. The murder of Emmett Till eventually became important to the civil rights movement. The young man’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open-casket funeral: “I wanted the world to see what they did to my son,” she said.





