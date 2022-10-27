Without Westbrook and another Davis scare, Lakers lose to the Nuggets

nba_without_westbrook_and_more_a_scare_with_davis,_lakers_lose_to_the_nuggets

The Lakers entered the Wednesday game looking for their first win by facing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Nothing done. The team suffered its fourth negative result of the season when they lost 110-99.

The game started with Austin Reaves as the starter because Russell Westbrook is dealing with a hamstring injury. The team was shooting better and scoring more. The team shot better overall, with a 40% success rate, but the three-point shots remained poor, with 2-9 in the first period. Another shocking stat was LeBron running out of points and having only one shot attempt in the closing seconds of the period.

In the second, LeBron began to take charge of offense. He scored 7 of the team’s first 13 points. On the other hand, Joker warmed up with beautiful passes, a few shots against Anthony Davis, and Denver began to dominate the rebounds with 29-23. The Lakers continued to struggle and ended the period with a 13-3 streak. The final minute marked a fine performance for the Lakers, with both teams going into halftime with the score tied at 54.

The Lakers have missed every third period this season. Yesterday’s game was no exception. On the road against a Western Conference favorite, this was hardly any different.

Close to the eight-minute mark, we had our most recent scare with Anthony Davis when he was smacked in the back by Jokic. Which was no surprise, as AD has been dealing with back problems since pre-season. Fortunately, he made it back and appeared healthy under the circumstances.

Davis finished with 22 points on 11 of 19 shooting, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. However, he didn’t attack the basket much, perhaps in part due to Jokic’s presence, and thus only had the chance for a free throw all night. LeBron had just an 8-of-21 shot to finish with 19 points, and he had almost as many turnovers (eight) as assists (nine), which is rare for him.

The Lakers never really started or closed the gap substantially. The Lakers kept the game competitive as long as they could, but at the end of the day, the Nuggets are just a better team.

