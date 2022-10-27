World’s dirtiest man dies at 94 ‘shortly after’ showering for the first time in decades

Man has been without a bath for over 50 years

A man who lived in Iran and was considered ‘the dirtiest man’ in the world died months after taking his first bath in 50 years. Amou Haji was single and lived in a concrete hut in Dejgah, Fars province. He died at the age of 94 last Sunday (23). According to residents of the village where Amou lived, they took him for a bath a few months ago. He hadn’t bathed in over 50 years.

In an interview with the Tehran Times in 2014, he revealed that his favorite meal was porcupine and that he lived between a hole in the ground and a masonry shelter built by concerned neighbors in the village of Dejgah. He told the paper at the time that his unusual choices were due to “emotional setbacks” when he was younger.

Years without bathing had left him with “soot and pus” on his skin, according to the IRNA news agency, while his diet consisted of rotting meat and unhealthy water taken from an old oil can. When the temperature was low, he lit several cigarettes at once to keep himself warm and smoked pipes with animal dung.

The cause of death has not been released, despite indications of problems with his health and the Iranian’s harmful behavior. His teeth hadn’t been brushed in over 35 years.